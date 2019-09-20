TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPNEWS.
3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying, at Salinas, Calif., NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX; Michigan State at Northwestern, ABC; Boston College at Rutgers, BTN; Morgan State at Army, CBSSN; Tennessee at Florida, ESPN; Southern Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN2; California at Mississippi, ESPNU; Louisiana (Monroe) at Iowa State, FS1; Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.
2:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State, BTN; Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS; Wyoming at Tulsa, CBSSN; Louisville at Florida State, ESPN; Temple at Buffalo, ESPNU; Southern Methodist at Texas Christian, FS1; South Alabama at Alabama-Birmingham, NFL Network.
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network.
6 p.m.: Baylor at Rice, CBSSN; Oregon at Stanford, ESPN; Old Dominion at Virginia, ESPN2; Ball State at North Carolina, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas, ABC; San Jose State at Arkansas, SEC Network.
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois, BTN; Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS.
9:15 p.m.: Toledo at Colorado State, ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: Utah State at San Diego State, CBSSN; UCLA at Washington State, ESPN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, third round, at Surrey, England, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, at Jackson, Miss., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Sanford International, second round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (tape delay), TGC.
11 p.m.: Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongae Open, final round, at Incheon, South Korea, TGC.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series, The Pennsylvania Derby, at Bensalem, Pa., NBC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network and WGN.
4 p.m.: New York Mets at Cincinnati, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, FS1.
6:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network.
RUGBY
5 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Pool C, England vs. Tonga, at Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester City, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Bayern Munich, FS1; Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Watford at Manchester City, NBCSN.
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Werder Bremen, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton at Newcastle United, NBC.
4:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey, FS2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
