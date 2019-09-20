{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPNEWS.

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey, Qualifying, at Salinas, Calif., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX; Michigan State at Northwestern, ABC; Boston College at Rutgers, BTN; Morgan State at Army, CBSSN; Tennessee at Florida, ESPN; Southern Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN2; California at Mississippi, ESPNU; Louisiana (Monroe) at Iowa State, FS1; Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State, BTN; Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS; Wyoming at Tulsa, CBSSN; Louisville at Florida State, ESPN; Temple at Buffalo, ESPNU; Southern Methodist at Texas Christian, FS1; South Alabama at Alabama-Birmingham, NFL Network.

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network.

6 p.m.: Baylor at Rice, CBSSN; Oregon at Stanford, ESPN; Old Dominion at Virginia, ESPN2; Ball State at North Carolina, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas, ABC; San Jose State at Arkansas, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois, BTN; Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS.

9:15 p.m.: Toledo at Colorado State, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Utah State at San Diego State, CBSSN; UCLA at Washington State, ESPN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, third round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, at Jackson, Miss., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Sanford International, second round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (tape delay), TGC.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongae Open, final round, at Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

4 p.m.: Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series, The Pennsylvania Derby, at Bensalem, Pa., NBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network and WGN.

4 p.m.: New York Mets at Cincinnati, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, FS1.

6:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network.

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Pool C, England vs. Tonga, at Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester City, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Bayern Munich, FS1; Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Watford at Manchester City, NBCSN.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Werder Bremen, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton at Newcastle United, NBC.

4:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey, FS2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

