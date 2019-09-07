TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2.
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis, Ind., NBC.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10 p.m.: FIVB World Tour, Finals, Rome (tape delay), NBCSN.
CYCLING
Midnight (Monday): Vuelta A Espana, Stage 15, at Tineo to Santuario del Acebo, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, final round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Philadelphia at New York Mets, TBS.
1:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WGN.
3 p.m.: Detroit at Oakland, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Tennessee at Cleveland, CBS; Atlanta at Minnesota, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New England, NBC.
ROAD RUNNING
11:30 a.m.: The 5th Avenue Mile, at Manhattan, N.Y., NBC.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Qualifiers, Norway vs. Sweden, at Solna, Sweden, ESPNEWS.
TENNIS
Noon: US Open, Women's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
3 p.m.: US Open, Men's Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
10 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis, Ind., WOKY (920 AM)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Kansas City at Jacksonville, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New England, WRNW (97.3 FM).
