TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis, Ind., NBC.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10 p.m.: FIVB World Tour, Finals, Rome (tape delay), NBCSN.

CYCLING

Midnight (Monday): Vuelta A Espana, Stage 15, at Tineo to Santuario del Acebo, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, final round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Philadelphia at New York Mets, TBS.

1:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WGN.

3 p.m.: Detroit at Oakland, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Tennessee at Cleveland, CBS; Atlanta at Minnesota, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New England, NBC.

ROAD RUNNING

11:30 a.m.: The 5th Avenue Mile, at Manhattan, N.Y., NBC.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Qualifiers, Norway vs. Sweden, at Solna, Sweden, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

Noon: US Open, Women's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

3 p.m.: US Open, Men's Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

10 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis, Ind., WOKY (920 AM)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Kansas City at Jacksonville, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New England, WRNW (97.3 FM).

