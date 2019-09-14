TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa., FS1.
2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, The Monterey Grand Prix, at Monterey, Calif., NBC.
6 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
CYCLING
Midnight (Monday): Vuelta A Espana, Stage 21, Fuenlabrada to Madrid, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 3, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Greenbrier, final round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Atlanta at Washington, TBS.
1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WGN.
3:30 p.m.: Oakland at Texas, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Denver, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, NBC.
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Watford, NBCSN.
10:55 a.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at AS Roma, ESPNEWS.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, FS1.
Noon: NCAA, North Carolina at Arkansas, ESPNU.
2:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at Portland, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: MFL, Qualifying, Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS2.
9 p.m.: MLS, Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, FS1.
TENNIS
Noon: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, at Cary, N.C., Tennis.
9 p.m.: WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Monday): WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
2 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Seattle at Los Angeles, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Chicago at Las Vegas, ESPN2.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
3 a.m.: 2019 FIBA World Cup, Third-Place Game, Australia vs. France, at Beijing, China, ESPN2.
7 a.m.: 2019 FIBA World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Argentina, at Beijing, China, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, at Las Vegas, Nev., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN (94.5 FM).
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Minnesota at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Denver, WBBM (780 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, WRNW (97.3 FM).
