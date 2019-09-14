{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa., FS1.

2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, The Monterey Grand Prix, at Monterey, Calif., NBC.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

CYCLING

Midnight (Monday): Vuelta A Espana, Stage 21, Fuenlabrada to Madrid, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 3, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Greenbrier, final round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Atlanta at Washington, TBS.

1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WGN.

3:30 p.m.: Oakland at Texas, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Denver, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, NBC.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Watford, NBCSN.

10:55 a.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at AS Roma, ESPNEWS.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, FS1.

Noon: NCAA, North Carolina at Arkansas, ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at Portland, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: MFL, Qualifying, Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS2.

9 p.m.: MLS, Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, FS1.

TENNIS

Noon: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, at Cary, N.C., Tennis.

9 p.m.: WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

2 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Seattle at Los Angeles, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Chicago at Las Vegas, ESPN2.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

3 a.m.: 2019 FIBA World Cup, Third-Place Game, Australia vs. France, at Beijing, China, ESPN2.

7 a.m.: 2019 FIBA World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Argentina, at Beijing, China, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, at Las Vegas, Nev., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN (94.5 FM).

1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Minnesota at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Denver, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, WRNW (97.3 FM).

