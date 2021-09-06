 Skip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 8
On The Air for Sept. 8

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton, FS1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, MLB

6 p.m.: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, Bally

6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Marquee

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress), MLB

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland, NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta, NBA

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas, ESPN2

RADIO MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)

8:30 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WMVP (1000 AM)

