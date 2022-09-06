 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton, FS1.

GOLF

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, BSWis.

3 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego, FS1.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (tape delay), CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, FS2.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WTMJ (620 AM).

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

