On The Air for Sept. 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPN.

8 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, CBSSN.

Noon: NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped), FS1.

12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped), NBC.

2:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore., NBC.

4:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., USA.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta, CBS.

BOXING

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: Northwestern at Boston College, ACCN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans, ABC.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: San Jose St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: UCLA at North Carolina, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Kansas at Missouri, SECN.

5 p.m.: Cal Poly at Stanford, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: Alabama at Utah, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: Florida at Minnesota, BTN.

1 p.m.: Ohio St. at Louisville, ACCN.

3 p.m.: Texas at Stanford, PAC-12N.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain, CNBC.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.: IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

12:30 p.m.: IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:05 a.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh, PEACOCK.

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

4:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN.

RODEO

1 p.m.: PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped), CBS.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, USA.

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland, FOX.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon: Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3, ABC.

YOUTH BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla., CBSSN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

1:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

4:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).