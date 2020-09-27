On The Air for Sept. 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final, FS2
BOWLING
6 p.m.: PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va., FS1
GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, ESPN
Noon: American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, ESPN2
1 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, ABC
2 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, ESPN
3 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, TBS
4 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, ESPN2
6 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, ESPN
9 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, FS2
8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN
4 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, WSCR (670 AM)
2 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, WGN (720 AM)
