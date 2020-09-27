 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Sept. 30
0 comments

On The Air for Sept. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final, FS2

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va., FS1

GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, ESPN

Noon: American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, ESPN2

1 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, ABC

2 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, ESPN

3 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, TBS

4 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, ESPN2

6 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, ESPN

9 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, FS2

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

4 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, WSCR (670 AM)

2 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, WGN (720 AM)

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 27

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News