On The Air for Sept. 3
On The Air for Sept. 3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL: Carlton at Greater Western, FS2

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles, NBCSN

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC

8 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, TGC

5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: SK at KT, ESPN2

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Kiwoom at Hanwha, ESPNEWS

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (1 p.m.), MLB

3 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia, MLB

6 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (6:30 p.m.), MLB

8:30 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

8 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

8:45 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

RUGBY

8:30 a.m.: RFL: Castleford at Salford, FS2

3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, FS1

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney, FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, ESPN2

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2

WNBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).

 

