On The Air for Sept. 3

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL: Carlton at Greater Western, FS2
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 118 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC
8 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, TGC
5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: SK at KT, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Friday): Kiwoom at Hanwha, ESPNEWS
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (1 p.m.), MLB
3 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia, MLB
6 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (6:30 p.m.), MLB
8:30 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers, MLB
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
8 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
8:45 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
RUGBY
8:30 a.m.: RFL: Castleford at Salford, FS2
3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, FS1
5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney, FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, ESPN2
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).
