On The Air for Sept. 3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPN2.

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., USA.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., USA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Colorado St. at Michigan, ABC; Rutgers at Boston College, ACCN; Buffalo at Maryland, BTN; Delaware at Navy, CBSSN; NC State at East Carolina, ESPN; North Carolina at Appalachian St., ESPNU; S. Dakota St. at Iowa, FS1; Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, SECN.

1:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at UCLA, PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta, ABC; Bethune-Cookman at Miami, ACCN; North Dakota at Nebraska, BTN; Arizona at San Diego St., CBS; Houston at UTSA, CBSSN; Cincinnati at Arkansas, ESPN; UTEP at Oklahoma, FOX; Tulsa at Wyoming, FS1; BYU at South Florida, ESPNU; Troy at Mississippi, SECN.

5 p.m.: Rice at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Utah at Florida, ESPN; Illinois St. at Wisconsin, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio St., ABC; SMU at North Texas, CBSSN; Memphis at Mississippi St., ESPNU; Utah St. at Alabama, SECN.

7 p.m.: Louisville at Syracuse, ACCN.

8:30 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St., PAC-12N.

9:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Oregon St., ESPN; Kent St. at Washington, FS1.

10 p.m.: NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped), ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Mississippi at Nebraska, BTN.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain, CNBC.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

3:30 p.m.: Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBC.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

7 a.m.: IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

11 a.m.: IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, FOX.

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, BSWis.

9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: SPL: Rangers at Celtic, CBSSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, USA.

8:30 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, NBC.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan., FOX.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped), NBC.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. Illinois State at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).