On The Air for Sept. 29
On The Air for Sept. 29

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA, Division Finals, at Centreville, Va., FS1.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: SK at NC, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series, Houston at Minnesota, Game 1, ABC.

2 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series, Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, ESPN.

3 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series, Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, TBS.

6 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series, NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1, ESPN.

RUGBY

11:30 a.m.: RFL, Warrington at Salford, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: RFL, St. Helens at Wigan, FS2.

SOCCER

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, TBA (tape delay), CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The French Open, first round, at Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA, The French Open, second round, at Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs Semifinal, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: American League Wild Card Series, Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, WGN (720 AM).

