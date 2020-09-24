 Skip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 26
On The Air for Sept. 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN

6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2

11 a.m.: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro2, Wheatland, Mo., CBS

4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla., FS1

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Central Florida at East Carolina, ABC; Louisiville at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Florida at Mississippi, ESPN; Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN2; Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPNU; Kansas State at Oklahoma, FOX; Kentucky at Auburn, SECN

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Christian, FS1

2:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ABC; Mississippi State at Louisiana State, CBS; Army at Cincinnati, ESPN; Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN2; Texas at Texas Tech, FOX

3 p.m.: Duke at Virginia. ACCN; Georgia at Arkansas, SECN

6 p.m.: Alabama at Missouri, ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Florida State at Miami, ABC; Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU; Tennessee at South Carolina, SECU

7 p.m.: North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, ACCN

9:15 p.m.: Troy at Brigham Young. ESPN

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, NBC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1

12:30 p.m.: NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m.: Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2

11:55 p.m.: Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: UFC 253 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Miami at NY Yankees, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland, MLB

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis, FOX; Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, FOX; Cincinnati at Minnesota, FS1

8 p.m.: LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona, MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS1

4:30 a.m.: NRL: Parramatta at Wests, FS1

1 p.m.: Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, Semifinal, Nanterre, France, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN

8:55 a.m.: Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN

11:30 p.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion, NBC

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS1

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia, ESPNEWS

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NWSL: Washington at Chicago, CBS

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, TEN

5 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 26

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

