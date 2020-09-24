 Skip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 25
On The Air for Sept. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2.

6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1.

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville, ACCN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State, SECN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Memphis at Texas (San Antonio), CBSSN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN.

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma, ESPNU.

GOLF

7 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: NY Mets at Washington OR Colorado at Arizona (5:30 p.m.), MLBN.

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (8:30 p.m.), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: NRL: Sydney at South Sydney, FS2.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS1.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Parramatta at Wests, FS1.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round, TENNIS.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati (DH), WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, WOKY (920 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Delavan-Darien at Burlington, www.Mixlr.com/DGSports

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 25

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

