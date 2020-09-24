On The Air for Sept. 25

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2.
6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1.
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville, ACCN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State, SECN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Memphis at Texas (San Antonio), CBSSN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN.
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma, ESPNU.
GOLF
7 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: NY Mets at Washington OR Colorado at Arizona (5:30 p.m.), MLBN.
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (8:30 p.m.), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC.
RUGBY
5 a.m.: NRL: Sydney at South Sydney, FS2.
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS1.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Parramatta at Wests, FS1.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round, TENNIS.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati (DH), WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN (94.5 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, WOKY (920 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Delavan-Darien at Burlington, www.Mixlr.com/DGSports
