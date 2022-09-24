On The Air for Sept. 25

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
Noon: FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.
1 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped), CNBC; NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), FS1.
1 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.
1:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.
2 p.m.: NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C., FS1.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
3 p.m.: FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.
7:30 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS2.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Georgia at Florida, ESPNU.
Noon: Maryland at Rutgers, BTN.
3 p.m.: TCU at Kansas, ESPNU; Mississippi at Auburn, SECN.
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN.
6 p.m.: Duke at NC State, ACCN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: LSU at Kentucky, SECN.
Noon: Purdue at Iowa, ESPN.
1 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama, SECN.
2 p.m.: Louisville at Florida St., ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, PAC-12N.
5 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 p.m.: World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney, ESPN2.
GOLF
3 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., TGC; 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., NBC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.
3 a.m. (Monday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
3:45 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (2:10 p.m.), MLBN.
5 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN; Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast), ESPN2.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets, CBS; Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle, FOX.
7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
1 p.m.: Preseason: Buffalo at Washington, NHLN.
5 p.m.: Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton, NHLN.
8 p.m.: Preseason: Vegas at Colorado, NHLN.
RODEO
4 p.m.: Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo., CBS.
5 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo., CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra, FS2.
10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark, FS2.
1 a.m. (Monday): UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped), FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:45 a.m.: Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain, CBSSN.
9:30 p.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, TENNIS.
7 p.m.: San Diego-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.
10 p.m.: Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Monday): Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:35 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
12:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Houston at Chicago, WBBM (670 AM).
3:35 p.m.: Green Bay at Tampa Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).