On The Air for Sept. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

Noon: FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.

1 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped), CNBC; NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), FS1.

1 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.

1:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.

2 p.m.: NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

3 p.m.: FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich., CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS2.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Georgia at Florida, ESPNU.

Noon: Maryland at Rutgers, BTN.

3 p.m.: TCU at Kansas, ESPNU; Mississippi at Auburn, SECN.

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Duke at NC State, ACCN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: LSU at Kentucky, SECN.

Noon: Purdue at Iowa, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama, SECN.

2 p.m.: Louisville at Florida St., ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 p.m.: World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney, ESPN2.

GOLF

3 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., TGC; 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., NBC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

3 a.m. (Monday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

3:45 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (2:10 p.m.), MLBN.

5 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN; Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets, CBS; Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle, FOX.

7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Preseason: Buffalo at Washington, NHLN.

5 p.m.: Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton, NHLN.

8 p.m.: Preseason: Vegas at Colorado, NHLN.

RODEO

4 p.m.: Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo., CBS.

5 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo., CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra, FS2.

10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark, FS2.

1 a.m. (Monday): UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped), FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:45 a.m.: Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain, CBSSN.

9:30 p.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped), CBSSN.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, TENNIS.

7 p.m.: San Diego-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

10 p.m.: Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:35 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

12:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Houston at Chicago, WBBM (670 AM).

3:35 p.m.: Green Bay at Tampa Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).

