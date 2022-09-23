On The Air for Sept. 24

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide, FS2.

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

10:30 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC; Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Cent. Michigan at Penn St., BTN; Buffalo at E. Michigan, CBSSN; Missouri at Auburn, ESPN; Baylor at Iowa St., ESPN2; TCU at SMU, ESPNU; Maryland at Michigan, FOX; Duke at Kansas, FS1; Bowling Green at Mississippi St., SECN.

1 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado, PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC; Middle Tennessee at Miami, ACCN; Minnesota at Michigan St., BTN; Florida at Tennessee, CBS; FIU at W. Kentucky, CBSSN; Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN; Indiana at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Toledo at San Diego St., FS1.

3 p.m.: Georgia Tech at UCF, ESPNU; Oregon at Washington St., FOX; Tulsa at Mississippi, SECN.

4:30 p.m.: Arizona at California, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: UNLV at Utah St., CBSSN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, ESPN; N. Illinois at Kentucky, ESPN2; Iowa at Rutgers, FS1; Marshall at Troy, NFLN.

6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio St., ABC; Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, BTN; Charlotte at South Carolina, ESPNU; Vanderbilt at Alabama, SECN.

7 p.m.: Boston College at Florida St., ACCN; Kansas St. at Oklahoma, FOX.

8:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

9:15 p.m.: Wyoming at BYU, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: W. Michigan at San Jose St., CBSSN; Utah at Arizona St., ESPN; Stanford at Washington, FS1.

GOLF

2 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.

6 a.m.: 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., TGC.

7 a.m.: 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., NBC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

3 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

3:45 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Boston at NY Yankees, MLBN.

4 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas, MLBN.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:45 a.m.: NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia, FS2.

10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, CBSSN.

5:45 a.m. (Sunday): Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain, CBSSN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, TENNIS.

1 p.m.: Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, TENNIS.

5 p.m.: San Diego-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS.

10 p.m.: Tokyo-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.

1 a.m. (Sunday): Seoul-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State, WOKY (920 AM), WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:35 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).