On The Air for Sept. 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

11:25 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Sydney at Geelong, The Grand Final, FS1.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Richmond, FS1.

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), FS1.

BOXING

9 p.m.: WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights), Newark, N.J., ESPN.

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Montreal, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern, BTN.

5 p.m.: Boston College at Duke, ACCN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force, FS1.

8 p.m.: Boise St. at UTEP, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Stanford at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: California at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers, BTN.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Purdue, BTN.

8 p.m.: California at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11:30 p.m.: World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, Sydney, ESPN2.

GOLF

3 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.

10:30 a.m.: 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., TGC.

7 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped), TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped), TGC.

2 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin, SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, APPLETV; Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore, MLBN.

9:10 p.m.: St. Louis at LA Dodgers, APPLETV.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:45 a.m.: NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final, FS2.

4:45 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.: International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany, ESPN2.

10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany, FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

7 a.m.: Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, TENNIS.

11 a.m.: Metz-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

1 p.m.: Laver Cup: Europe vs. World, TENNIS.

5 p.m.: Metz-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

7:30 p.m.: San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:35 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago, WMVP (1000 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Jackson Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app. (Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)