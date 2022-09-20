 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Missouri at Tennessee, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN; Georgia at Mississippi St., SECN.

8 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, ESPN2; Washington St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Stanford at California, PAC-12N.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta, MLBN.

1 p.m.: NY Mets at Milwaukee. BSWis.

8:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC, ESPN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9:30 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC, CBSSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

7 a.m.: Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

7:30 p.m.: San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Thursday): San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:0 p.m.: New York Mets at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

5:40 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

