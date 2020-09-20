 Skip to main content
On The Air for Sept. 21
On The Air for Sept. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: Port Adelaide at Collingwood, FS2.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): Samsung at NC, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington OR NY Yankees at Toronto (5:30 p.m.), MLBN.

8:30 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco OR Houston at Seattle, MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Las Vegas, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round, TENNIS.

3 a.m. (Tuesday): Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGN (670 AM).

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m. New Orleans at Las Vegas, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, WOKY (920 AM).

