On The Air for Sept. 2
On The Air for Sept. 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: Temple at Rutgers, BTN.

6 p.m.: Boise St. at UCF, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: South Florida at NC State, ACCN; East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., Charlotte, N.C., ESPNU; Weber St. at Utah, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: Ohio St. at Minnesota, FOX; Bowling Green at Tennessee, SECN.

9:30 p.m.: S. Utah at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome, TGC.

9 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Oakland at Detroit, MLBN.

2:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at NY Mets, MLBN.

9 p.m.: Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN.

PARALYMPICS

2 a.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo, NBCSN.

8 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo, NBCSN.

2 a.m. (Friday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo, NBCSN.

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.: NRL: Sydney at Canberra, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S., San Salvador, El Salvador, CBSSN.

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy, CBSSN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESON2.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOT LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:05 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

