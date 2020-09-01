On The Air for Sept. 2

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Richmond, FS2.
1:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Melbourne at Sydney, FS1.
4 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Carlton at Greater Western, FS2.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles, NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Hanwha at Doosan, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): SK at KT, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado, MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati, MLBN.
8:30 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, TBA.
MEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United, FS1.
6:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Los Angeles vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Washington vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
6:40 p.m.: Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).
