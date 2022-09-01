On The Air for Sept. 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final, FS1.

5 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final, FS2.

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPNU.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPN2.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: W. Michigan at Michigan St., ESPN; Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Temple at Duke, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana, FS1.

9 p.m.: TCU at Colorado, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Purdue, BTN.

8 p.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston, MLBN.

6:20 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta, APPLETV.

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, BSWis.

9:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa, FS2.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez, FS2.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y,, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox WMVP (1000 AM).

7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Burlington at Elkhorn, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.