On The Air for Sept. 19
On The Air for Sept. 19

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Geelong at Sydney, FS2

3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Western at Fremantle, FS1

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., FS1

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN

BOXING

8 p.m.: Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Navy at Tulane, ABC; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Tulsa at Oklahoma State, ESPN; Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State, ESPN2; Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU; Houston at Baylor, FOX

1:30 p.m.: South Florida at Notre Dame, USA

2:30 p.m.: Central Florida at Georgia Tech, ABC; Appalachian State at Marshall, CBS; Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, ESPN

3 p.m.: The Citadel at Clemson, ACCN; Troy at Middle Tennessee State, ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Louisville, ABC; Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, ESPN2; Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU

5 p.m.: Southern Methodist at North Texas, CBSSN

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama, SECN

3 p.m.: Louisiana State at Arkansas, SECN

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi, SECN

CYCLING

6 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles, NBCSN

GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC; PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC

8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped), TGC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1

3 p.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2

4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m.: LG at Doosan, ESPN2

11:55 p.m.: LG at Doosan, ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland, MLB

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Milwaukee, FSWis

6 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, FOX; St. Louis at Pittsburgh, FS1

9 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC

RODEO

9 p.m.: PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: NRL: Wests at Melbourne, FS1

4:30 a.m.: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

2 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal, NBCSN

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Napoli at Parma, ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, CBS

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals, TEN

5 a.m. (Sunday): Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

 

HIGH SCHOOLS

