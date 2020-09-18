On The Air for Sept. 19

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Geelong at Sydney, FS2.
3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Western at Fremantle, FS1.
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.
BOXING
8 p.m.: Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Navy at Tulane, ABC; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Tulsa at Oklahoma State, ESPN; Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State, ESPN2; ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU; Houston at Baylor, FOX.
1:30 p.m.: South Florida at Notre Dame, USA.
2:30 p.m.: Central Florida at Georgia Tech, ABC; Appalachian State at Marshall, CBS; Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, ESPN.
3 p.m.: The Citadel at Clemson, ACCN; Troy at Middle Tennessee State, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Louisville, ABC; Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, ESPN2; Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Southern Methodist at North Texas, CBSSN.
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama, SECN.
3 p.m.: Louisiana State at Arkansas, SECN.
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi, SECN.
CYCLING
6 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles, NBCSN.
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC; PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y. NBC.
8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped), TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1.
3 p.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN.
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: LG at Doosan, ESPN2.
11:55 a.m.: LG at Doosan, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Kansas City at Milwaukee, FSWis; Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, FOX; St. Louis at Pittsburgh, FS1.
9 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC.
RODEO
9 p.m.: PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN.
RUGBY
2:30 a.m.: NRL: Wests at Melbourne, FS1.
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, FS1.
MEN'S SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
2 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal, NBCSN.
5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Napoli at Parma, ESPN2.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Noon: NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, CBS.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Sunday): Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., (WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, WGN (720 AM).
7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCATION
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC, WRNW (97.3 FM).
