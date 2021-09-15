On The Air for Sept. 18

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN
10 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS2
10:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped), NBCSN
BOXING
6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Miami, ABC; Albany at Syracuse, ACCN; N. Illinois at Michigan, BTN; UConn at Army, CBSSN; Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN; Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, ESPN2; Boston College at Temple, ESPNU; Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX; Virginia Tech at West Virginia, FS1; Hampton vs. Howard, Washington, NBCSN; New Mexico at Texas A&M, SECN
Noon: Minnesota at Colorado, PAC-12N
1:30 p.m.: Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC; Kent St. at Iowa, BTN; Alabama at Florida, CBS; SMU at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Florida St. at Wake Forest, ESPN; Southern Cal at Washington St., FOX; Tulsa at Ohio St., FS1
3 p.m.: Northwestern at Duke, ACCN; Mississippi St. at Memphis, ESPN2; Colorado St. at Toledo, ESPNU; Georgia Southern at Arkansas, SECN
3:15 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Washington, PAC-12N
6 p.m.: Utah at San Diego St., CBSSN; South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Auburn at Penn St., ABC; Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN; Utah St. at Air Force, FS2; Stony Brook at Oregon, PAC-12N; Central Michigan at LSU, SECN
7 p.m.: Tulane at Mississippi, ESPN2; Stanford at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
8 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Boise St., FS1
9:15 p.m.: Arizona St. at BYU, ESPN
9:30 p.m.: Iowa St. at UNLV, CBSSN
9:45 p.m.: Fresno St. at UCLA, PAC-12N
11:30 p.m.: San Jose St. at Hawaii, FS1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: Louisville at Nebraska, BTN
GOLF
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., TGC
5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., TGC
8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
4:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif., SHO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston, MLB
3 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington, MLB
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets
6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FOX, Marquee
9 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
9 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, USA
11:30 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBC
12 a.m. (Sunday): Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped), NBCSN
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals, TEN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM)