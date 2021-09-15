On The Air for Sept. 18

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Miami, ABC; Albany at Syracuse, ACCN; N. Illinois at Michigan, BTN; UConn at Army, CBSSN; Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN; Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, ESPN2; Boston College at Temple, ESPNU; Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX; Virginia Tech at West Virginia, FS1; Hampton vs. Howard, Washington, NBCSN; New Mexico at Texas A&M, SECN