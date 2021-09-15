 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Sept. 18
0 Comments

On The Air for Sept. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN

10 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS2

10:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped), NBCSN

BOXING

6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Michigan St. at Miami, ABC; Albany at Syracuse, ACCN; N. Illinois at Michigan, BTN; UConn at Army, CBSSN; Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN; Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, ESPN2; Boston College at Temple, ESPNU; Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX; Virginia Tech at West Virginia, FS1; Hampton vs. Howard, Washington, NBCSN; New Mexico at Texas A&M, SECN

Noon: Minnesota at Colorado, PAC-12N

1:30 p.m.: Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC; Kent St. at Iowa, BTN; Alabama at Florida, CBS; SMU at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Florida St. at Wake Forest, ESPN; Southern Cal at Washington St., FOX; Tulsa at Ohio St., FS1

3 p.m.: Northwestern at Duke, ACCN; Mississippi St. at Memphis, ESPN2; Colorado St. at Toledo, ESPNU; Georgia Southern at Arkansas, SECN

3:15 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Washington, PAC-12N

6 p.m.: Utah at San Diego St., CBSSN; South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Auburn at Penn St., ABC; Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN; Utah St. at Air Force, FS2; Stony Brook at Oregon, PAC-12N; Central Michigan at LSU, SECN

7 p.m.: Tulane at Mississippi, ESPN2; Stanford at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

8 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Boise St., FS1

9:15 p.m.: Arizona St. at BYU, ESPN

9:30 p.m.: Iowa St. at UNLV, CBSSN

9:45 p.m.: Fresno St. at UCLA, PAC-12N

11:30 p.m.: San Jose St. at Hawaii, FS1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Nebraska, BTN

GOLF

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., TGC

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., TGC

8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

4:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif., SHO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston, MLB

3 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington, MLB

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets

6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FOX, Marquee

9 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton, NBCSN

9 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, USA

11:30 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, NBC

12 a.m. (Sunday): Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped), NBCSN

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM)

6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM), WSCR (670 AM)

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar

On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News