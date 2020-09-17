On The Air for Sept. 18

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda, FS2.
11 p.m.: AFL: Melbourne at Essendon, ESPN2.
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Campbell at Coastal Carolina, ESPN.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5:30 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn, SECN.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles, NBCSN.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC; PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC.
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped), TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Lotte at LG, ESPN2.
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): LG at Doosan, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Milwaukee, FSWis; Washington at Miami, FS1.
9:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
RUGBY
Midnight (Saturday): NRL: Gold Coast at Manly-Warringah, FS1.
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Wests at Melbourne, FS1.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, FS1.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:25 p.m.: Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Liga MX: FC Juárez at Tijuana, FS2.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM) and (94.5 FM).
