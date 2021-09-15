On The Air for Sept. 17

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN
CFL FOOTBALL
8:45 p.m.: Toronto at Saskatchewan, ESPNEW
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: UCF at Louisville, ESPN
8 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois, FS1
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland, BTN
6 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Wisconsin, BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU, SECN
FUTSAL
9:50 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania, FS2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., TGC
5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., TGC
8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), TGC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), ESPN2
9 p.m.: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City, FS2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLB
9 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress), MLB
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia, FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, NBCSN
6 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami, FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TEN
11 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago, NBA
9 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle, NBA
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM)
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM), WSCR (670 AM)
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Burlington at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/union-grove-at-burlington-fb