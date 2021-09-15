 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Sept. 17
0 Comments

On The Air for Sept. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN

CFL FOOTBALL

8:45 p.m.: Toronto at Saskatchewan, ESPNEW

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: UCF at Louisville, ESPN

8 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois, FS1

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland, BTN

6 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN

7:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Wisconsin, BTN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU, SECN

FUTSAL

9:50 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania, FS2

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., TGC

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., TGC

8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), TGC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), ESPN2

9 p.m.: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.), ESPNU

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City, FS2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLB

9 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress), MLB

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia, FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, NBCSN

6 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami, FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TEN

11 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, TEN

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago, NBA

9 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle, NBA

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WMVP (1000 AM)

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM), WSCR (670 AM)

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Burlington at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/union-grove-at-burlington-fb

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar

On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News