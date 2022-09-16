On The Air for Sept. 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., USA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: Wofford at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

11 a.m.: UConn at Michigan, ABC; Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana, BTN; Villanova at Army, CBSSN; Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN; Purdue at Syracuse, ESPN2; Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU; Oklahoma at Nebraska, FOX; Texas St. at Baylor, FS1; Youngstown St. at Kentucky, SECN.

1 p.m.: Old Dominion at Virginia, ACCN; S. Alabama at UCLA, PAC-12N.

1:30 p.m.: California at Notre Dame, NBC; California at Notre Dame, PEACOCK.

2 p.m.: Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J., CNBC; Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J., PEACOCK.

2:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia Tech, ABC; New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, BTN; Penn St. at Auburn, NBC; Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, CBSSN; Colorado at Minnesota, ESPN2; BYU at Oregon, FOX.

3 p.m.: Kansas at Houston, ESPNU; UT-Martin at Boise St., FS1; Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, SECN.

4 p.m.: Liberty at Wake Forest, ACCN; Marshall at Bowling Green, NFLN; Colorado St. at Washington St., PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at NC State, ESPN2; Toledo at Ohio St., FOX.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Washington, ABC; Nevada at Iowa, BTN; UCF at FAU, CBSSN; Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, ESPNU; SMU at Maryland, FS1; South Florida at Florida, SECN.

7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Clemson, ACCN; Montana St. at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

8 p.m.: Miami at Texas A&M, ESPN.

9 p.m.: San Diego St. at Utah, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped), ESPNU; Fresno St. at Southern Cal, FOX.

10 p.m.: N. Dakota St. at Arizona, FS1; E. Michigan at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy, TGC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Milwaukee, MLBN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:55 a.m.: NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal, FS2.

RODEO

Noon: PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla., CBS.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, USA.

8 a.m.: Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund, ESPN2.

10 a.m.: Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC.

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, FS2.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia, TENNIS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

5:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).