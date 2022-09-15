On The Air for Sept. 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final, FS2.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, Preliminary Final, FS1.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: AFL Premiership: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney, FS2.

10 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Sydney at Port Adelaide, FS2.

Midnight (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Western at Hawthorn, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., USA.

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped), FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., USA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Florida St. at Louisville, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Air Force at Wyoming, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan, BTN.

6 p.m.: Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: Georgetown at St. John's, FS1.

9 p.m.: Michigan St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Florida at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy, TGC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.: Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), ESPN.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Baltimore at Toronto, APPLETV.

7 p.m.: NY Yankees at Milwaukee, MLBN, BSWis.

9:15 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, APPLETV.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa, USA.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).

7:10 p.m.: New York Yankees at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Burlington at Union Grove, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.