On The Air for Sept. 15
On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.: The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas, TGC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Georgia St. at Clemson, ACCN; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPNU.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Milwaukee at Detroit, MLBN.

4 p.m.: Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLBN.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN.

10 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2, FS1.

10 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), CBSSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

6 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

11 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

Noon: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

6 a.m. (Thursday): Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: New York at Connecticut, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Milwaukee at Detroit, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

