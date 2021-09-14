On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.: The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas, TGC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: Georgia St. at Clemson, ACCN; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at Detroit, MLBN.
4 p.m.: Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN.
10 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2, FS1.
10 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
6 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
11 a.m.: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
Noon: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Thursday): Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
6 a.m. (Thursday): Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: New York at Connecticut, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at Detroit, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).