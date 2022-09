On The Air for Sept. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final, FS2.

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1.

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Savannah St. at Benedict, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: San Diego St. at California, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: San Diego at Stanford, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: High Point at NC State, ACCN.

6 p.m.: South Carolina at Alabama, SECN.

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Clemson, ACCN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: BYU at Utah, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy, TGC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.), ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Oakland at Houston OR Pittsburgh at NY Mets, FOX.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: LA Chargers at Kansas City, PRIME VIDEO.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 3, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVO (1000 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: LA Chargers at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).