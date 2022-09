On The Air for Sept. 14

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: LA Angels at Cleveland, MLBN.

3 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, BSWis; Oakland at Texas, FS1.

9:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Campeones Cup: New York City FC vs. Atlas, Final, New York, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (tape delay), CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juarez, FS2.

9:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (tape delay), CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday): Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, WSCR (670 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).