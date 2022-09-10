On The Air for Sept. 11

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J., FS2.

1 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J., FS2; NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., USA.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 p.m.: Michigan at Louisville, ACCN.

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Stanford, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Air Force at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: Army at Boston College, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Southern Cal at Nebraska, BTN.

2 p.m.: NC State at South Carolina, ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: Cornell at Syracuse, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, PAC-12N.

CYCLING

Noon: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain, CNBC.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis, TGC.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon: PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington, ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN.

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWis.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston, CBS; Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, FOX; Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers, CBS.

7:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBC.

RODEO

1 p.m.: PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C., CNBC.

RUGBY

7 a.m.: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa, CNBC.

Noon: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa, NBC.

1:30 p.m.: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa, CNBC.

SAILING

3:30 p.m.: SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped), CBSSN.

7 p.m.: SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC, CBSSN.

TENNIS

Noon: WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

3 p.m.: ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York, NBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1, ABC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

3:07 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: San Francisco at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, WRNW (97.3 FM).