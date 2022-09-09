 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Sept. 10

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal, FS2.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPNEWS.

People are also reading…

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., USA.

7 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J., FS2.

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBATV.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Ohio at Penn St., ABC; Southern Miss. at Miami, ACCN; Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota, BTN; UTSA at Army, CBSSN; South Carolina at Arkansas, ESPN; Missouri at Kansas St., ESPN2; North Carolina at Georgia St., ESPNU; Alabama at Texas, FOX; Duke at Northwestern, FS1; Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, SECN.

12:30 p.m.: S. Utah at Utah, PAC-12N.

1:30 p.m.: Marshall at Notre Dame, NBC, PEACOCK.

2:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Pittsburgh, ABC; Furman at Clemson, ACCN; Colorado at Air Force, CBS; Memphis at Navy, CBSSN; Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, ESPN2; Washington St. at Wisconsin, FOX.

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers, BTN; Virginia at Illinois, ESPNU; Houston at Texas Tech, FS1; Samford at Georgia, SECN.

4 p.m.: Alabama St. at UCLA, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Syracuse at UConn, CBSSN; Kentucky at Florida, ESPN; E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette), NFLN.

6:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Stanford, ABC; Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., ESPN2; San Jose St. at Auburn, ESPNU; Georgia Southern at Nebraska, FS1; Southern U. at LSU, SECN.

7 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N.

9:15 p.m.: Baylor at BYU, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Fresno St., CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Arizona, FS1.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain, CNBC.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis, TGC.

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.: The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin, FS2.

4 p.m.: The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky., CNBC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWis; Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa, CNBC.

11:30 a.m.: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa, NBC.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: South Sydney at Sydney, FS2.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.: NRL: Roosters vs. Knights, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Serie A: Spezia at Napoli, CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington, CBSSN.

TENNIS

3 p.m.: WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM), WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Sept. 6

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News