On The Air for Sept. 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal, FS2.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., USA.

7 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J., FS2.

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBATV.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Ohio at Penn St., ABC; Southern Miss. at Miami, ACCN; Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota, BTN; UTSA at Army, CBSSN; South Carolina at Arkansas, ESPN; Missouri at Kansas St., ESPN2; North Carolina at Georgia St., ESPNU; Alabama at Texas, FOX; Duke at Northwestern, FS1; Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, SECN.

12:30 p.m.: S. Utah at Utah, PAC-12N.

1:30 p.m.: Marshall at Notre Dame, NBC, PEACOCK.

2:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Pittsburgh, ABC; Furman at Clemson, ACCN; Colorado at Air Force, CBS; Memphis at Navy, CBSSN; Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, ESPN2; Washington St. at Wisconsin, FOX.

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers, BTN; Virginia at Illinois, ESPNU; Houston at Texas Tech, FS1; Samford at Georgia, SECN.

4 p.m.: Alabama St. at UCLA, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Syracuse at UConn, CBSSN; Kentucky at Florida, ESPN; E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette), NFLN.

6:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Stanford, ABC; Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., ESPN2; San Jose St. at Auburn, ESPNU; Georgia Southern at Nebraska, FS1; Southern U. at LSU, SECN.

7 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N.

9:15 p.m.: Baylor at BYU, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Fresno St., CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Arizona, FS1.

CYCLING

9 a.m.: UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain, CNBC.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis, TGC.

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.: The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin, FS2.

4 p.m.: The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky., CNBC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWis; Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa, CNBC.

11:30 a.m.: Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa, NBC.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: South Sydney at Sydney, FS2.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.: NRL: Roosters vs. Knights, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Serie A: Spezia at Napoli, CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington, CBSSN.

TENNIS

3 p.m.: WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM), WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).