On The Air for Sept. 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final, FS1.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1.

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St., FS1; Ball St. at Tennessee, SECN.

6:30 p.m.: VMI at Wake Forest, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Alabama A&M at UAB, CBSSN; Louisiana Tech at Missouri, ESPNU; Penn St. at Purdue, FOX.

8 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Minnesota, BTN.

9 p.m.: N. Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

9:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Fresno St., FS1.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: UC Davis at Stanford, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

4 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.: IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

1 p.m.: IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon: Seattle at Detroit, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (6:20 p.m.), MLBN.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, MLBNN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:45 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, USA.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVO (1000 AM).

8:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).