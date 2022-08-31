On The Air for Sept. 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final, FS1.
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1.
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St., FS1; Ball St. at Tennessee, SECN.
6:30 p.m.: VMI at Wake Forest, ACCN.
7 p.m.: Alabama A&M at UAB, CBSSN; Louisiana Tech at Missouri, ESPNU; Penn St. at Purdue, FOX.
8 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Minnesota, BTN.
9 p.m.: N. Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N.
9:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Fresno St., FS1.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: UC Davis at Stanford, PAC-12N.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.
4 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.: IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.
1 p.m.: IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark, NHLN.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon: Seattle at Detroit, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (6:20 p.m.), MLBN.
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, MLBNN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:45 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, USA.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WMVO (1000 AM).
8:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).