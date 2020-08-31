On The Air for Sept. 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: AFL, Essendon at West Coast, FS2.
4 a.m. (Wednesday): AFL, Fremantle at Richmond, FS2.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 4, from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette, France, NBCN.
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: NYRA, Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
Noon: NYRA, Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Samsung vs. Kia, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Teams TBA, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami, FS1.
6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLB Network.
8:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4:30 p.m.: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference first round, Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Playoffs, Eastern Conference second round, NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN.
8:45 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference second round, Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, at Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:45 p.m.: Canadian Premier League, The Island Games, York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, at UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The U.S. Open, first round, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Connecticut vs. New York, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
