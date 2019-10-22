TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN.
6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Kansas at Kansas State, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Illinois at Penn State, BTN; NCAA Women's, Louisiana State at Kentucky, SEC Network.
8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Mississippi at Georgia, ESPNU.
GOLF
10 p.m.: PGA Tour, The ZOZO Championship, first round, at Tokyo, Japan, TGC.
2 a.m. (Thursday): PGA Tour, The ZOZO Championship, first round, at Tokyo, Japan, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, first round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 2, Washington at Houston, FOX.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Denver at Portland, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN.
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Chelsea at Ajax, TNT.
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group H, Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan, TNT.
6 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Toronto FC at NY City FC, FS1.
9 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinal, Real Salt Lake at Seattle, FS1.
10 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Pepperdine at Santa Clara, ESPNU.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis.
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, at Zhuai, China, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 2, Washington at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
