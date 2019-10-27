TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.: The East Lake Cup: First Round, DeKalb County, Ga., TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, FSWis; Golden State at New Orleans, NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: Charlotte at LA Clippers, NBA TV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Group E, Cariacica, Brazil, FS2.
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Paraguay vs. Mexico, Group E, Brasília, Brazil, FS2.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
3 a.m. (Tuesday): WTA: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Shenzehn, China, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Chicago at New York, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
