{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford, ESPN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, first round, at Paris, France, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, first round, at Paris, France, TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.

1 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour, The Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round, at Shanghai, China, TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, Open de France, second round, at Paris, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: PFL, Featherweight and Lightweight Playoffs, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 4, Houston at New York Yankees, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis; Preseason, Atlanta at Chicago, NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason, Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver, FOX and NFL Network.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey, NBCSN.

SOCCER

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Indiana at Maryland, BTN.

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Alabama at Mississippi, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Purdue at Rutgers, BTN.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.

6:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver, WRNW (97.3 FM).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments