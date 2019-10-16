TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford, ESPN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, first round, at Paris, France, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, first round, at Paris, France, TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.
1 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour, The Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round, at Shanghai, China, TGC.
5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, Open de France, second round, at Paris, France, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: PFL, Featherweight and Lightweight Playoffs, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 4, Houston at New York Yankees, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis; Preseason, Atlanta at Chicago, NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: Preseason, Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver, FOX and NFL Network.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey, NBCSN.
SOCCER
4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Indiana at Maryland, BTN.
6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Alabama at Mississippi, SEC Network.
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Purdue at Rutgers, BTN.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.
6:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver, WRNW (97.3 FM).
