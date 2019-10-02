TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina, ESPN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State, BTN.
8 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, TGC.
9 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, Irving, Texas, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, Las Vegas, TGC.
5 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, TBS.
7:30 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1, TBS.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: LA Rams at Seattle, FOX, NFL Network.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN.
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.
4:30 a.m. (Friday): World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C., FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
8:15 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.
12:30 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.
