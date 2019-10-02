{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Temple at East Carolina, ESPN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State, BTN.

8 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, TGC.

9 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, Irving, Texas, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, Las Vegas, TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, TBS.

7:30 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1, TBS.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: LA Rams at Seattle, FOX, NFL Network.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN.

WOMEN'S SOCCER  

7 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C., FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

8:15 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.

12:30 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.

