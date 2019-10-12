TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala., NBC; NHRA, Carolina Nationals, at Concord, N.C., FS1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Iowa at Penn State, BTN.
1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN.
COLLEGE TENNIS
6 p.m.: ITA All-American, Women's Championship, at Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU.
8 p.m.: ITA All-American, Men's Championship, at Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: NCAA Women's, Yale at Princeton, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Florida at Texas A&M, SECN Network.
1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN; NCAA Women's, UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour, The Italian Open, final round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, final round, at Wake County, N.C., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Houston Open, final round, at Houston, Texas, TGC.
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.: FIG World Championship, at Stuttgart, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MARATHON
10 a.m.: Chicago Marathon, The 42nd Running, at Chicago, Ill. (tape delay), NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 2, New York Yankees at Houston, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Boston, NBA TV.
5 p.m.: Preseason, Milwaukee at Washington, NBA TV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, at London, England, NFL Network.
Noon: Houston at Kansas City, CBS; Philadelphia at Minnesota, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: Dallas at New York Jets, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC.
RODEO
5 p.m.: PBR Greensboro Invitational, at Greensboro, N.C. (tape delay), CBSSN.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool A, Japan vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Qualifier, Croatia at Wales, ESPN.
2 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Michigan at Indiana, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC Network.
4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPNU.
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.
5 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.
1 p.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Fairfield, Calif., Tennis.
3 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 2, New York Yankees at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: Preseason, Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Seattle at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, WRNW (97.3 FM).
