TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala., NBC; NHRA, Carolina Nationals, at Concord, N.C., FS1.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Iowa at Penn State, BTN.

1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN.

COLLEGE TENNIS

6 p.m.: ITA All-American, Women's Championship, at Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: ITA All-American, Men's Championship, at Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: NCAA Women's, Yale at Princeton, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Florida at Texas A&M, SECN Network.

1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN; NCAA Women's, UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour, The Italian Open, final round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, final round, at Wake County, N.C., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Houston Open, final round, at Houston, Texas, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.: FIG World Championship, at Stuttgart, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MARATHON

10 a.m.: Chicago Marathon, The 42nd Running, at Chicago, Ill. (tape delay), NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 2, New York Yankees at Houston, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Preseason, Cleveland at Boston, NBA TV.

5 p.m.: Preseason, Milwaukee at Washington, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, at London, England, NFL Network.

Noon: Houston at Kansas City, CBS; Philadelphia at Minnesota, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at New York Jets, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC.

RODEO

5 p.m.: PBR Greensboro Invitational, at Greensboro, N.C. (tape delay), CBSSN.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool A, Japan vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Qualifier, Croatia at Wales, ESPN.

2 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Michigan at Indiana, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC Network.

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPNU.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

1 p.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Fairfield, Calif., Tennis.

3 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 2, New York Yankees at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Preseason, Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Seattle at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, WRNW (97.3 FM).

