TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa, BTN; Missouri at Louisiana State, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn, SEC Network.

8 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN; Texas at Texas Christian, ESPNU.

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, Open de Espana, first round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card, Tampa Bay at Oakland, ESPN and ESPN2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis, NBCSN.

9:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas, NBCSN.

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, France vs. U.S., at Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN.

5 a.m. (Thursday): World Cup 2019, Pool A, Ireland vs. Russia, at Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, TNT.

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group F, Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, TNT.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

9 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 6, at Doha Qatar, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card, Tampa Bay at Oakland, ESPN (540 AM).

