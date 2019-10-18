TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan., NBC.
9 p.m.: Monster Energy Supercross, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN; Clemson at Louisville, ABC; Kent State at Ohio University, CBSSN; Florida at South Carolina, ESPN; Purdue at Iowa, ESPN2; Houston at Connecticut, ESPNU; West Virginia at Oklahoma, FOX; Iowa State at Texas Tech, FS1; Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network.
2:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington, ABC; Minnesota at Rutgers, BTN; Louisiana State at Mississippi State, CBS; South Florida at Navy, CBSSN; Temple at Southern Methodist, ESPN2; Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech, NFL Network.
3 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State, FOX; Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN.
6 p.m.: East Carolina at Central Florida, CBSSN; Tulane at Memphis, ESPN2; Colorado at Washington State, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State, ABC; Texas A&M at Mississippi, SEC Network.
8 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN.
9:15 p.m.: Boise State at BYU, ESPN2; Nevada at Utah State, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: Air Force at Hawaii, CBSSN.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin, FSWis.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Illinois at Minnesota, BTN.
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.: ISU, Grand Prix, at Turin, Italy, NBCSN.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, third round, at Paris, France, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, final round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.
1 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, The Buick LPGA Shanghai, final round, at Shanghai, China, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour, Open de France, final round, at Paris, France, TGC.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 6, New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary), FS1.
RUGBY
5 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Quarterfinal, Wales vs. France, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham at Everton, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Augsburg, FS1; Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Watford at Tottenham, NBCSN.
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City at Crystal Palace, NBC.
2:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference First Round, FC Dallas at Seattle, FS1.
9 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference First Round, Portland at Real Salt Lake, ESPNEWS.
5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, Internazionale at Sassuolo, ESPNEWS.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
