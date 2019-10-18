{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan., NBC.

9 p.m.: Monster Energy Supercross, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN; Clemson at Louisville, ABC; Kent State at Ohio University, CBSSN; Florida at South Carolina, ESPN; Purdue at Iowa, ESPN2; Houston at Connecticut, ESPNU; West Virginia at Oklahoma, FOX; Iowa State at Texas Tech, FS1; Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington, ABC; Minnesota at Rutgers, BTN; Louisiana State at Mississippi State, CBS; South Florida at Navy, CBSSN; Temple at Southern Methodist, ESPN2; Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech, NFL Network.

3 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State, FOX; Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.

5 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN.

6 p.m.: East Carolina at Central Florida, CBSSN; Tulane at Memphis, ESPN2; Colorado at Washington State, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State, ABC; Texas A&M at Mississippi, SEC Network.

8 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN.

9:15 p.m.: Boise State at BYU, ESPN2; Nevada at Utah State, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Air Force at Hawaii, CBSSN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin, FSWis.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Illinois at Minnesota, BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.: ISU, Grand Prix, at Turin, Italy, NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, third round, at Paris, France, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, final round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.

1 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, The Buick LPGA Shanghai, final round, at Shanghai, China, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour, Open de France, final round, at Paris, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 6, New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary), FS1.

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Quarterfinal, Wales vs. France, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham at Everton, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Augsburg, FS1; Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Watford at Tottenham, NBCSN.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City at Crystal Palace, NBC.

2:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference First Round, FC Dallas at Seattle, FS1.

9 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference First Round, Portland at Real Salt Lake, ESPNEWS.

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, Internazionale at Sassuolo, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

