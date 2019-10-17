{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro, at Dallas, Texas, FS1.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank, Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, at Philadelphia, Pa., ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN.

9 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State, CBSSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Illinois at Wisconsin, FS2; NCAA Women's, Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC Network.

FIGURE SKATING

11 p.m.: ISU, Grand Prix, at Turin, Italy, NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, second round, at Paris, France, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Open de France, second round, at Paris, France, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.

1 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour, The Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round, at Shanghai, China, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour, Open de France, third round, at Paris, France, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at Boston, Mass., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Reyes vs. Weidman, at Boston, Mass., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: ALCS, Game 5, Houston at New York Yankees, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, New Orleans at New York, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, NBA TV.

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Saturday): World Cup 2019, Quarterfinal, England vs. Australia, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, FS2.

4 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Cornell at Yale, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Indiana at Maryland, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

6:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: West Allis Hale at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

