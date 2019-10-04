{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Dover, Del., NBCSN.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Dover, Del., NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Bar Harbor 200, at Dover, Del., NBCSN.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Shields vs. Habazin, at Flint, Mich., Showtime.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Kent State at Wisconsin, ESPNU; Oklahoma at Kansas, ABC; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN; Tulane at Army, CBSSN; Purdue at Penn State, ESPN; Texas Christian at Iowa State, ESPN2; Iowa at Michigan, FOX; Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, FS1; Utah State at Louisiana State, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia, ABC; Illinois at Minnesota, BTN; Auburn at Florida, CBS; Air Force at Navy, CBSSN; Virginia Tech at Miami, ESPN; Baylor at Kansas State, ESPN2; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, NBC.

2:45 p.m.: Memphis at Louisiana (Monroe), ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska, FOX; Troy at Missouri, SEC Network.

6 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut, CBSSN; Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC; Tulsa at Southern Methodist, ESPNU; Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: California at Oregon, FOX.

9 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado State, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV, CBSSN; Washington at Stanford, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, third round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, at Irving, Texas, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas, Nev., TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

4:30 p.m.: Breeders' Futurity Stakes, at Lexington, Ky., NBCSN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 243, Prelims, at Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: ALDS, Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 2, FS1.

8 p.m.: ALDS, Tampa Bay Houston, Game 2, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8:30 a.m.: Preseason, Sacramento vs. Indiana, at Mumbai, India, NBA TV.

7 p.m.: Preseason, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, TNT.

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo, Japan, NBCSN.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Pool C, France vs. Tonga, at Kumamoto, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Brighton, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich. FS1; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Koln vs. Schalke, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham, NBC.

9 p.m.: Atlas at Tijuana, FS2.

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina, ESPN2.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: ATP, The China Open, Semifinals, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP, The China Open, Semifinals, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP, The Rakuten Japan Open, Singles Final, at Tokyo, Japan, Tennis.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The China Open, Singles Final, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 9, at Doha, Qatar, NBC.

7 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Men's Marathon, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Kent State at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: ALDS, Tampa Bay Houston, Game 2, ESPN (94.5 FM).

