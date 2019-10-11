{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala., FS1.

11 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech, Sports Car Championship, at Braselton, Ga., NBC.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The Sugarlands Shine 250, at Talladega, Ala., FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala., NBCSN.

4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech, Sports Car Championship, at Braselton, Ga., NBCSN.

12:05 a.m. (Sunday): Formula 1, Japanese Grand Prix, at Suzuka, Japan, ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Michigan at Illinois, ABC; Maryland at Purdue, BTN; Toledo at Bowling Green, CBSSN; South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN; Memphis at Temple, ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, ESPNU; Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, FOX; Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN; Florida State at Clemson, ABC; Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS; BYU at South Florida, CBSSN; Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN2.

2:45 p.m.: UConn at Tulane, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1; UNLV at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.

6 p.m.: Fresno State at Air Force, CBSSN; Mississippi at Missouri, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa, ABC; Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU; Nebraska at Minnesota, FS1; Southern California at Notre Dame, NBC; Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: Florida at Louisiana State, ESPN.

9:15 p.m.: Hawaii at Boise State, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona, FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Ohio State at Penn State, BTN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European Tour, The Italian Open, third round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, second round, at Wake County, N.C., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Houston Open, third round, at Houston, Texas, TGC.

5 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour, The Italian Open, final round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.: FIG World Championship, at Stuttgart, Germany (tape delay), NBC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Bellator 230, at Milan, Italty, Paramount.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ALCS, Game 2, New York Yankees at Houston, Game 1, FOX; NLCS, Game 2, Washington at St. Louis, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Phoenix at Portland, NBA TV.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool A, Ireland vs. Samoa, at Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Pool C, U.S. vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan, NBCSN.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Pool A, Japan vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

7 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

1 p.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, at Fairfield, Calif., Tennis.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Masters, Doubles Final & The Tianjin Open, Singles Final, Tennis.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Sunday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

TRIATHLON

11 a.m.: Ironman, World Championship 2019, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, NBCSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).

7 p.m.: Florida at Louisiana State, ESPN (540 AM).

MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Midwest Tournament, Semifinal, Illinois Cowboys at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).

