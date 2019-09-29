{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State, BTN

7 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern, BTN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card, TBS

RUGBY

2:30 a.m. (Wednesday): World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, TNT

TENNIS

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TEN

9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TEN

5 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TEN

TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN

11 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN

12:30 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, ESPN

RADIO

7 p.m.: Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card, WTMJ (620 AM)

 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments