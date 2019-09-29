TELEVISION
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State, BTN
7 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern, BTN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card, TBS
RUGBY
2:30 a.m. (Wednesday): World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, TNT
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TEN
9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TEN
5 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TEN
TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN
11 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN
12:30 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, ESPN
RADIO
7 p.m.: Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card, WTMJ (620 AM)
