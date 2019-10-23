{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Houston, ESPN; Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN.

8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL  

9:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine, ESPNU.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

9:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea, TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, second round, Tokyo, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, FOX, NFL.

MEN'S SOCCER  

7 p.m.: MLS Playoffs: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, Eastern Conference Semifinal, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Western Conference Semifinal, ESPN.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

12:30 a.m. (Friday): WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, WTMJ (620 AM).

