TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Houston, ESPN; Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN.
8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine, ESPNU.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
9:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea, TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, second round, Tokyo, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, FOX, NFL.
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS Playoffs: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, Eastern Conference Semifinal, ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Western Conference Semifinal, ESPN.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
12:30 a.m. (Friday): WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, WTMJ (620 AM).
