TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, NHL Network.

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan., NBC.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Maryland at Ohio State, BTN.

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Georgia at Mississippi State, ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: NCAA Women's, North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Georgia at Auburn, SEC Network.

1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN.

2 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Tennessee at Missouri, SEC Network.

3 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Indiana at Iowa, BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Skate America, Men's and Ladie's free skate, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBC.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European Tour, Open de France, final round, at Paris, France, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.

11 p.m.: The Challenge, The Japan Skins, 18-hole exhibition match, at Chiba, Japan, TGC.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: ALCS, Game 7, New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary), FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Oakland at Green Bay, CBS; Minnesota at Detroit, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.: Montreal at Minnesota, FSWis.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Quarterfinal, Wales vs. France, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Premiership, Wasps vs. London Irish (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Internazionale at Sassuolo, ESPNEWS.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn vs. Koln, FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN.

10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Hoffenheim, FS2.

12:30 p.m.: NWSL Playoffs, Semifinal, Reign FC at North Carolina Courage, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN.

2 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Eastern Conference First Round, New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, FS1; NCAA Women's, Oklahoma at West Virginia, ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: NWSL Playoffs, Semifinal, Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterey, FS2.

7:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference First Round, LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, ESPN.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Finals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: ALCS, Game 7, New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary), ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Oakland at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

3:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, WRNW (97.3 FM).

