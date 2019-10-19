TELEVISION
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, NHL Network.
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan., NBC.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Maryland at Ohio State, BTN.
4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Georgia at Mississippi State, ESPNU.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: NCAA Women's, North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Georgia at Auburn, SEC Network.
1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN.
2 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Tennessee at Missouri, SEC Network.
3 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Indiana at Iowa, BTN.
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Skate America, Men's and Ladie's free skate, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBC.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European Tour, Open de France, final round, at Paris, France, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.
11 p.m.: The Challenge, The Japan Skins, 18-hole exhibition match, at Chiba, Japan, TGC.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: ALCS, Game 7, New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary), FS1.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Oakland at Green Bay, CBS; Minnesota at Detroit, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.: Montreal at Minnesota, FSWis.
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Quarterfinal, Wales vs. France, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Premiership, Wasps vs. London Irish (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Internazionale at Sassuolo, ESPNEWS.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn vs. Koln, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN.
10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Hoffenheim, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: NWSL Playoffs, Semifinal, Reign FC at North Carolina Courage, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN.
2 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Eastern Conference First Round, New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, FS1; NCAA Women's, Oklahoma at West Virginia, ESPNU.
2:30 p.m.: NWSL Playoffs, Semifinal, Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterey, FS2.
7:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Western Conference First Round, LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, ESPN.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Finals, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: ALCS, Game 7, New York Yankees at Houston (if necessary), ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Oakland at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
3:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, WRNW (97.3 FM).
