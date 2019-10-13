{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.: Georgetown at Maryland, FS1.

GOLF

2 p.m.: LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, first round, French Lick, Ind., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 3, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Charlotte at Memphis, NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, Channel 12, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER  

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Porto vs. Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

6:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

3 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS,

5 a.m.(Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

