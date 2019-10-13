TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Georgetown at Maryland, FS1.
GOLF
2 p.m.: LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, first round, French Lick, Ind., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 3, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason: Charlotte at Memphis, NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers, NBA TV.
You have free articles remaining.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, Channel 12, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Porto vs. Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine, ESPNEWS.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
6:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
3 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS,
5 a.m.(Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.