TELEVISION
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton, ESPN2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Pennsylvania, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN.
9 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State, CBSSN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland, BTN.
6 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC Network.
7 p.m.: Northwestern at Purdue, BTN.
9 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.
9 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic, second round, at Irving, Texas, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, at Las Vegas, Nev., TGC.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
LACROSSE
6 p.m.: MLL Playoffs, Semifinals, Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, at Denver, Colo., ESPNEWS.
9 p.m.: MLL Playoffs, Semifinals, Boston vs. Denver, at Denver, Colo., ESPNEWS.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 229, at Temecula, Calif., Paramount.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ALDS, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Houston, FS1.
3:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 2, St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS.
6 p.m.: ALDS, Game 1, Minnesota at New York Yankees, MLB Network.
8:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 2, Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8:30 a.m.: Preseason, Indiana vs. Sacramento, at Mumbai, India, NBA TV.
6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Franca at Brooklyn, NBA TV.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, South Africa vs. Italy, at Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN.
Midnight (Saturday): World Cup 2019, Pool D, Australia vs. Uruguay, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis.
11 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ATP, The China Open, Semifinals, at Beijing, China, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP, The China Open, Semifinals, at Beijing, China, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 8, at Doha Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Sussex Hamilton at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM); Arrowhead at Catholic Memorial, WOKY (920 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.
