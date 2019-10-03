{{featured_button_text}}

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Dartmouth at Pennsylvania, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN.

9 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State, CBSSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland, BTN.

6 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: Northwestern at Purdue, BTN.

9 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.

9 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, second round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic, second round, at Irving, Texas, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, at Las Vegas, Nev., TGC.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

LACROSSE

6 p.m.: MLL Playoffs, Semifinals, Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, at Denver, Colo., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: MLL Playoffs, Semifinals, Boston vs. Denver, at Denver, Colo., ESPNEWS.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Bellator 229, at Temecula, Calif., Paramount.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ALDS, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Houston, FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 2, St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS.

6 p.m.: ALDS, Game 1, Minnesota at New York Yankees, MLB Network.

8:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 2, Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8:30 a.m.: Preseason, Indiana vs. Sacramento, at Mumbai, India, NBA TV.

6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Franca at Brooklyn, NBA TV.

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, South Africa vs. Italy, at Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN.

Midnight (Saturday): World Cup 2019, Pool D, Australia vs. Uruguay, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

11 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ATP, The China Open, Semifinals, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP, The China Open, Semifinals, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 8, at Doha Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Sussex Hamilton at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM); Arrowhead at Catholic Memorial, WOKY (920 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

