{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Martinsville, Va., NBCSN.

1:30 p.m.: Formula 1, Mexican Grand Prix, at Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The First Data 500, at Martinsville, Va., NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Exhibition, Georgetown College at Kentucky, SEC Network.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN.

Noon: NCAA Women's, Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, Tennessee at Florida, SEC Network.

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m.: ISU, The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, at Kelowna, B.C. (tape delay), NBC.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, final round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The BMW Championship, final round, at Busan, South Korea, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series, Game 5, Houston at Washington, FOX.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago, FOX; Denver at Indianapolis, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Cleveland at New England, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City, NBC.

RUGBY

4 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Semifinal, Wales vs. South Africa, at Yokohmo, Japan, NBCSN.

1:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Semifinal, Wales vs. South Africa, at Yokohmo, Japan (tape delay), NBC.

Midnight (Monday): Premiership, Leicester vs. Saracens (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Napoli at SPAL, ESPNEWS; Premier League, Wolves at Newcastle United, NBCSN.

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool, NBC.

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN; NCAA Women's, Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ESPNU; NCAA Women's, South Carolina at Florida, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: NWSL, Final, Chicago at North Carolina, ESPN.

2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019, Group D, U.S. vs. Senegal, at Cariacica, Brazil, FS1; FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019, Group C, France vs. Chili, at Goiania, Brazil, FS2.

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Missouri at Texas A&M, ESPNU.

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019, Group D, Japan vs. Netherlands, at Cariacica, Brazil, FS2.

SWIMMING

10 p.m.: ISL, at Budapest, Hungary (tape delay), ESPN2.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.: WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.

11 a.m.: USTA, Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Macon, Ga., Tennis.

3 a.m. (Monday): WTA, The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, at Shenzehn, China, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The First Data 500, at Martinsville, Va., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series, Game 5, Houston at Washington, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments